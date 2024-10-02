Mawhoo refuted claims that she missed a performance at the Blouberg Spring Festival, stating the event organisers never paid her

The singer, real name Thandeka Ngema, shared proof showing no deposit was made, and therefore, no booking was confirmed

Mawhoo threatened legal action against promoter Eddz for spreading false accusations that damaged her reputation

Singer Mawhoo has refuted the claims that she failed to pitch for a show she was scheduled to perform. The star revealed that the organisers of the event never paid for the booking they made.

Mawhoo clears the air about allegedly missing a gig

Gucci singer Mawhoo, real name Thandeka Ngema, has poured cold water on the rumours that she missed a gig she was scheduled to perform at the Blouberg Spring Festival.

According to ZiMoja, the star who was called out on social media revealed that she never received payment for the festival. She shared proof that no deposit was made in her account; hence, no booking was confirmed. She said:

"I was not booked, nor was I paid any deposit. I have enclosed proof in reference to the subject. I take pride in my craft and have worked tirelessly to build a reputable name in the music industry."

Mawhoo threatens legal action against show promoter

The singer also requested that the promoter, Eddz, stop spreading false and misleading information about her because it was damaging her reputation and business.

Mawhoo also noted that she would take legal action against the promoter if the issue were not resolved.

"I request that you retract all false accusations. Remove any related online posts and content. Failure to do so may result in legal action."

