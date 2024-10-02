Sindi Dlathu is reportedly the most expensive actress in South Africa, according to reports

The former The River star's massive salary was revealed as she is set to join a new soapie

This comes after Sindi and several cast members faced non-payment while working on Queendom

Briefly News got in touch with Clive Morris Productions to chat more about the show's future

Sindi Dlathu's salary makes her Mzansi's highest-paid actress.

Word on the street is that Sindi Dlathu is the most-paid actress in Mzansi!

How much does Sindi Dlathu earn?

Our fave, Sindi Dlathu, is said to be the most expensive actress in South Ah, and for good reason.

With a career spanning over two decades and lead appearances in several hit shows, including Muvhango, The River and the controversial Queendom, Sindi has become a fan favourite for her villainous roles.

With the knowledge that her name attracts viewers to any show, ZiMoja reports that the actress allegedly charges no less than R200K for her services, which is how much the producers of her new show, Isiphetho: Destiny, were billed:

"She's aware that she will bring numbers to the show, and the executive producer, Mandla N, agreed to it."

Clive Morris speaks on Queendom setback

After making a return to viewers' screens, many fans hope that Queendom has moved far past its payment scandal as they look forward to more entertainment.

As the storm settled, Briefly News reached out to producer, Clive Morris, who spoke about the complexities of the film industry:

"Our industry is reliant on funding, and that presents its own set of challenges from time to time, as it did with the co-production of Queendom."

Clive reiterated his statement about the production's hopes to empower the team and benefit them in the long run:

"We advocate for partnership, and they're not always perfect. In this case, we did our best to achieve an outcome that worked for the majority of our stakeholders.

"This allowed cast and crew a platform to deliver fantastic television and our production company an opportunity to own part of this incredible production."

Reason for Gqeberha: The Empire cancellation revealed

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the alleged reason Gqeberha: The Empire was scheduled for cancellation.

According to reports, the show was not only canned because of low ratings, but the reason was much more than that.

