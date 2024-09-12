Queendom is set to make a return after the highly-publicised payment hiccups

The production was caught in a scandal after failing to pay its cast for some months, leading to its temporary closing

Fans are raving over the show's return and can't wait to see their faves in action

Word on the street is that Queendom is back by popular demand after the payment saga and is ready to give the people what they want!

Queendom makes comeback

Months after Queendom was exposed for failing to pay its cast and staff, leading to a temporary closing of the production, it appears to be back with a bang.

Previously, Briefly News spoke at length with Clive Morris Productions about the scandal, where he not only sympathised with the cast but was also hopeful that they would bounce back - and sure enough, they have!

Taking to their Instagram page, Queendom shared a video declaring its return, complete with messages from fans raving over the show:

"The show you thought was gone forever makes a royal return! Nina BaManzi, #BETQueendom is back by popular demand. Love, power, and betrayal await."

Queendom returns on Monday, 23 September 2024, and airs from Monday to Thursday at 18:30.

Mzansi reacts to Queendom return

What may come across as a publicity stunt seems to have worked, and now fans can rest assured that they'll finally get to watch their faves, hopefully paid this time:

_sindisiwemzbk was ready:

"Ready, finally!"

anele_noz was frustrated:

"You guys are so abusive, shem."

zanombuyazi demanded:

"We seriously need compensation; you put us through a lot."

b.u.h.l.e_21 was excited:

"The wait is finally over!"

maphindi_mkhize said:

"Yhoo, I hope all the characters are back."

nikitahlubikazi posted:

"You guys are so toxic; how long has it been? But anyway."

unclevee6 threatened:

"We should hit you for what you put us through."

Linda Mtoba speaks on Queendom return

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Linda Mtoba's comment to Queendom making a return.

The actress was excited to be back on set and couldn't wait for fans to see what they had been working on.

