Queendom is set to return in September after a brief hiatus, with lead actress Linda Mtoba expressing her excitement for viewers to experience the show's new dramatic developments

The show, featuring top stars like Sindi Dlathu and Dawn Thandeka King, has been nominated for Most Intriguing Daily Drama at the inaugural Behind the Scenes Awards

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the awards' organisers highlighted the show's unique plot as a key factor in its nomination

Queendom viewers are in for a treat as the popular show is set to return to the screens. The show was temporarily taken off air due to reports of actors not getting paid.

Linda Mtoba excited over Queendom's return

Queendom was undoubtedly a fan favourite among Mzansi social media users. The star-studded show features some of Mzansi's top stars, including Sindi Dlathu, Dawn Thandeka King and Linda Mtoba.

According to Sunday World, lead actress Linda Mtoba expressed excitement over the show's return. The star noted that she can't wait for viewers to experience what they have in store. She said:

"I am thrilled that Queendom is returning to screens this September. It’s taking the drama and intrigue to a whole new level. And I cannot wait for fans to see how these powerful storylines unfold."

Queendom bags Behind The Scenes Award nomination

Queendom has been making waves in the industry. The show recently made headlines after bagging the Most Intriguing Daily Drama nomination at the inaugural Behind the Scenes Awards 2024.

The show was nominated alongside Isiphetho, Skeem Saam, Umkhokha, Scandal, Uzalo and Sibongile & The Dlamini’s.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the Behind The Scenes awards organisers explained the criteria used to select the Most Intriguing Daily Drama nominations.

"Queendom earned its spot on the nominees' list through its unique plotline featuring the strong protagonist Ntandokayise Mthombeni at its core. Her evolution from a community leader in Tsakane to realizing her potential as the rightful heir to the Khahlamba Kingdom's throne offers a fresh take on themes of authority and resilience.

"The intense clash with Prince Mcebo introduces layers of suspense and drama that captivate viewers while sparking conversations about ethics and leadership. The captivating story and developed characters in Queendom have really struck a chord with audiences and established its position as one of the top daily dramas."

