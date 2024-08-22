Queendom has been nominated for the Most Intriguing Daily Drama Award at the inaugural Behind The Scenes Awards, alongside shows like Isiphetho and Skeem Saam

Despite behind-the-scenes controversies, fans praised Queendom 's storyline and a star-studded cast featuring Sindi Dlathu, Dawn Thandeka King, and Sjava

Social media users celebrated the nomination and expressed a desire for more episodes of the popular BET drama series

Halala! The Queendom drama series has scooped the Most Intriguing Daily Drama nomination at the Behind The Scenes Awards. The popular show was nominated alongside top shows like Isiphetho and Skeem Saam.

‘Queendom’ has been nominated in the Most Intriguing Daily Drama category at the Behind the Scenes Awards. Image: @bet_africa

Source: Instagram

Queendom nominated for top award

BET's drama series Queendom might be marred with controversy behind the scenes, but people love the storyline. The star-studded show, which featured Sindi Dlathu, Dawn Thandeka King, Linda Mtoba, Sjava, and Mdudusi Mabaso, made headlines over payment disputes.

According to a post shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald, Queendom was nominated for the Most Intriguing Daily Drama Award at the inaugural Behind The Scenes Awards. The show was nominated alongside top shows like Isiphetho, Skeem Saam, Umkhokha, Scandal, Uzalo and Sibongile & The Dlamini’s. The post read:

"BET QueenDom has been nominated for Most Intriguing Daily Drama at the Behind the Scenes Awards 2024."

Fans congratulate Queendom on its nomination

Social media users admitted that the Queendom deserves the recognition it is receiving. Viewers urged the producers to bring more episodes of their favourite show.

@Phindil12874017 said:

"We also going back to finish shooting 🥂💐💃 Thank you for all the support you showed us nina bamanzi 💚"

@bonnyskosana commented:

"I feel like this drama had a lot of potential; it wasn’t given enough time to blossom."

@Lora_Labarb added:

"When is it coming back? 😭😭"

