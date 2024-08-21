South African kid influencer Sbahle Mzizi recently got nominated for the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA)

The young star shared a picture of her being nominated for the Social Media Kid Influencer of The Year

One of the SASMA's sponsors, Weza Matomane, exclusively shared with Briefly News the criteria they used to nominate all the influencers.

The 4th annual South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) 2024 has announced their nominees on social media.

Sbahle Mzizi nominated for SASMA's

The South African young star and daughter of Ntando Duma, Sbahle Mzizi, shared some fantastic news on her Instagram page.

The star received another nomination nod from the SASMAs. Along with Misebenzemihle Shongwe, Sassy Taylor Morrison, and others, she was nominated for the Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year Award.

Mzizi posted the picture of her nomination and captioned it:

"So happy for Sbahle to have been nominated for the @smawards_za amongst these amazing kids under the Social Media Kid Influencer of the Year category. Please help her bring it home by voting. Voting details on the poster. Thank you."

SASMAs opens up about the nominations

Briefly News contacted the SASMA organisers about the nominees, and their response concerned the criteria they used to nominate all the influencers.

One of the SASMA sponsors, Weza Matomane, said:

"For the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA), the criteria for nominating influencers revolve around several key factors. Primarily, the engagement and reach of the influencer’s content are crucial. This includes metrics such as follower counts, likes, comments, and shares, which indicate how well the content resonates with the audience.

"Content quality is also evaluated, focusing on the work's creativity, originality, and professionalism. Additionally, the impact and influence of the influencer play a significant role in assessing how their content has shaped trends, influenced industry practices, or contributed to social change. Consistency in content delivery and innovation in approach are other important aspects considered during the nomination process."

