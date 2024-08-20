The Hawks are expected to join the investigation into Chidimma Adetshina's background and her mother

A recent Parliamentary briefing revealed that Chidimma's mother may have stolen more than one identity, and two officials are to be investigated for their roles

South Africans clapped for the continued investigations and expressed gratitude to the government for launching the investigation

JOHANNESBURG — The Hawks have been involved in the investigation into Chidimma Adetshina's nationality and South African identity.

Hawks to investigate Adetshina

@AthiMtongana posted a video of Advocate Constance Moitse, the head of the Counter-Corruption Unit, giving a briefing in Parliament on 20 August. Moitse said that Adetshina was issued a letter about her ID.

She also said that the ongoing investigation is at an advanced stage and has involved the Hawks. She said the case highlights the need for caution as Home Affairs started blocking fraudulent and duplicate IDs. She added that the Department is seeking legal advice on Adetshina's citizenship. View the video here:

South Africans excited by investigation

Netizens commenting on the news were anxious to see the conclusion of the investigation into Chidimma Adetshina's nationality.

King Elizabeth II said:

"It is evident that there was a syndicate, and therefore, it is proper for this case not to be treated in isolation."

Biggie said:

"Two fraud cases. The mother obtained the ID fraudulently, and by so doing, Chidimma benefitted by being registered."

Mellow Miles said:

" This corruption has been happening since the ANC got the keys to the city."

Grateful said:

"This still leaves questions about her father. Didn't she say he arrived in SA in 2010?"

Khuboni Langa said:

"I hope our government won't be lenient because they feel pity for the so-called infant."

Julius Malema still defends Chidimma Adetshina

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema doubled down on his support for Chidimma Adetshina.

He slammed EFF party members for not supporting her and said she was attacked as an African child. Netizens were not impressed with his continued support for her.

