The Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will be cancelling fake and duplicate IDs that are in the system

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber posted on his X account and has given holders of fraudulent and duplicate IDs to provide reasons why their IDs shouldn't be cancelled

South Africans saluted the Government of National Unity, and others made suggestions on what the department should do next

JOHANNESBURG—The Department of Home Affairs will cancel all fraudulently obtained and duplicate IDs, much to the excitement of South Africans.

Home Affairs to cancel fake and duplicate IDs

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber tweeted the department's statement on his X account @Leon_Schreib. The statement revealed that the department has taken action and announced that anyone whose ID is fraudulent or a duplicate has 30 days to explain to the department why their IDs should not be cancelled.

The department said this move seeks to solve the long-standing issue of wrongfully blocked IDs and reduce the influx of fraudulent IDs. Some IDs have been blocked since 2005, and Schreiber called on the public to come forward and said the announcement is part of the department's effort to clamp down on fraud.

Read the statement here:

South Africans are happy

Netizens were pleased with the announcement, and some made suggestions.

PovertyKiller_Official asked:

"How did the ANC fail to do this in 29 years?"

iBhubesi said:

"Please come clean the Home Affairs in Marabastad, Pretoria West. That one is bleeding South Africa dry."

Nkululeko said:

"You must also cancel the IDs of those fake marriages."

Sigma asked:

"Can you please get to the part where companies get fined for hiring illegal foreigners?"

Alettaha said:

"You're doing great work. Please ignore the mobs of people that are coming at you from a place of ignorance."

