A Home Affairs official has been arrested after it was discovered she issued a fake identity document to a Bangladesh national

The official was nabbed after Fahim Kazi who was walking around with an SA ID under the name of 'Lebogang Ndlovu' was apprehended at a Johannesburg airport

South Africans are finding the whole situation hilarious because they are wondering who would believe that Kazi was a South African named 'Lebogang'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - An official of the Department of Home Affairs has been arrested by the Hawks after the discovery that she issued a fraudulent ID to a Bangladesh national, Fahim Kazi.

Kazi who was given an ID under the name "Lebogang Ndlovu" was also arrested last month at OR Tambo International Airport following an investigation launched by the department.

A Home Affairs official will be making a court appearance in Benoni after she was arrested for issuing a fake ID. Images: @BlessingsRamoba & Getty Images/Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Kazi previously applied for asylum in 2015, however, the department declined his application because it was found that he did not need asylum. He later submitted an appeal and was once again denied asylum.

Upon his arrest, Kazi was found in possession of a travel permit supposedly issued by the Bangladesh government and was dated 26 April 2022. He was then flagged by the department because if he was really seeking asylum, his government would have not issued him any documentation.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

In terms of the Home Affairs, she was arrested in Benoni and will soon make a court appearance to apply for bail. The Home Affairs department is expected to continue with disciplinary action against her whether she is granted bail or not, according to IOL.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs, Siya Qoza stated the official will appear at the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 21 June.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has issued a warning to South Africans who sell their IDs to foreign nationals and stated that they run the risk of losing their basic rights and will lose their status in SA.

South Africans react

South Africans are happy that the Home Affairs national has been arrested for her actions, however, many found the whole name situation a bit hilarious.

Here are some comments:

@Edskillz_Don said:

"Shame dude couldn't even pronounce his new name, imagine if they gave him an Indian name no one would have suspected."

@mppozza10 said:

"@HomeAffairsSA everyone who processed this must go through a disciplinary process. How does anyone see that photo and believe he is really Lebogang. The least you could do is question him before processing further."

@X_Nzuza said:

"This goes back to our education system, kids are not taught anything about patriotism & caring for your country hence we have people willing to sell it for a quick buck."

@Trueblue1363 said:

". Serves him right, this is a joke. Lebogang from Bangladesh. Really...."

@blaqfli said:

"Madam wasn’t even trying. Lebogang Ndlovu from Bangladesh?! We are in hell!"

Home Affairs cracks down on foreign nationals and department officials who make fake SA IDs and passports

Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Home Affairs is cracking down on those who manufacture and sell fake South African identity documents and passports.

In a response to a written parliamentary question from IFP's Liezl van der Merwe, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said fake IDs and passports were noticed both locally and internationally.

The minister said once fake documents are spotted the department's civic services branch refers the matter to the counter-corruption branch. If department officials are involved security services branch investigates and the immigration services' inspectorate division deals with matters relating to foreign nationals, News24 reported. Minister Motsoaledi said other cases are referred to the police and law enforcement.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News