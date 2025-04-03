A strong man left Mzansi shocked and entertained after he slapped the windscreen of a Toyota and broke it

The gent behind the feat is Danie Van Heerden, a former MMA heavyweight champion and an all-around tough guy

People couldn't believe the strength he had and joked about having an ex or an employer getting hit by him

SA was surprised when a man slapped the windscreen of a Toyata and broke it.

Source: TikTok

A man shocked the internet with his strength when he slapped the windscreen of a Toyota and broke it. South Africans couldn't believe the strength the man had and made jokes about his ability. One commenter pointed out that it was Danie Van Heerden, a former MMA heavyweight, and the gent confirmed it.

Slaps for everyone

Danie posted the video on his TikTok account named danie_pitbull and had people entertained by the outcome. The former MMA fighter pulled back his hand before slapping the windscreen of the Toyota with all his might, cracking the screen. Looking at his TikTok account, however, it's not much of a surprise that the man can accomplish that.

See the video below:

A man of intense strength

Danie is someone most people wouldn't want to end up in a fight with. The man is part of a slapping competitor league called Power Slap. The sport requires two people to take turns slapping each other the hardest, and the last one standing is the winner. His TikTok account is a source of intense testosterone and manliness.

Danie has a passion for aggressive sports.

Source: Getty Images

A lot of the content Danie posts includes some friends but is mostly about the intense slapping he does. One thing is certain about Danie, the man lives quite an interesting and entertaining life.

South Africans were amused by the video, and many wanted the dude to slap someone they knew

Read the comments below:

Wire2wire_sa 🇿🇦 said:

"I was thinking, imagine getting a clap from this guy, and before I typed that, I looked at the page and saw that this guy actually claps people for a living 😅"

user 550 mentioned:

"And they say we are taking land from farmers 😂"

DartMan. commented:

"That clap would have taken my head off 🤣"

frik posted:

"If I ever get into a bar fight, I want this Oom and Eben Etzebeth on my side😭"

mr_elimis shared:

"Bro is a runner-up World Slap Champion. Provoke at your own risk 😂"

🦇Gotham🥷bot🕵️hunter said:

"It's time to give Danie Van Heersen the recognition he deserves... Thank you, sir, for representing South Africa! I salute you."

einsteinsmybeach commented:

"Saw a bit of a documentary type program on you recently...I was impressed and rooting for you even though the fights have been fought. 🤣"

