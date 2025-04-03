A humorous husband recorded his wife struggling to sit properly in her stunning, tight pink dress, sparking giggles online

The funny moment was shared on TikTok, showing the man teasing his wife as she struggled to even close the car door, asking him for help

Social media users flooded the comments, with some saying it's a norm for women to suffer for beauty, while others scolded the man for laughing off the situation

A young mom had people wishing to see her standing after seeing how gorgeous she looked in her tight dress. Image: @zowlars

Source: TikTok

A gorgeous Cape Town influencer wore a designer gown that fit her perfectly, as though it were sewn onto her body, but comfort was another story.

In the video, the wife is captured by her husband, TikTok user @zowlars, sitting in the car before driving off to the venue, looking visibly uncomfortable.

Beauty comes at a high price

In the clip, the wife is sitting in the car with the seat reclined slightly to allow her to breathe, as her dress holds her tightly. She asks her husband to close the door for her, but the amused man refuses, wanting to capture the video and show how she would navigate the situation.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After a bit of struggle, she manages to close the door and asks him to turn on the air conditioner, saying she's getting hot. Again, the entertained man politely refuses, telling her to turn it on herself, as the control is right in front of her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the couple's video

Social media users flooded the comments section, laughing at how women don't mind suffering for beauty. Many complimented the gorgeous wife, asking to see the dress in a standing pose. Some quoted American reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, jokingly saying that breathing was overrated. Others wished the man had helped close the door when she asked.

A young wife looked gorgeous in her tight dress attending a pink affair. Image: babalwa_mcaciso and zowlars

Source: Instagram

User @nella_entle said:

"She is so patient. I would’ve already called another ride😭."

User @Mis-Lu commented:

"Your wife is humble and respectful bra🥰. Ngekudala ndikutswebile mna for uvala umnyango, gqiba ndiku-depe ( (I would have pinched you for not closing the door and switched you off) the minute we get back and the dress is off."

User @IvoryNoir shared:

"I didn’t eat, drink or even go to the loo😭. I was there spectating people have good food and then spectate me looking good, meanwhile ndiya’gowa (I was dying). One thing about beauty is a big price you pay sana 😂."

User @Nombulelo Nyoka added:

"Kim Kardashian, 2024 Met Gala darling 🥰. Breathing is an art form darling🫰🏾."

User @kea.mo00 said:

"I was gonna be moody and silent for the entire day because why are you not being helpful bhuti😂😭."

User @phumzilekamnisi shared:

"You know what you are me, I am you 🥰🥰. Kim K said, 'Breathing is overrated, pictures are forever' 🥰 💪🏽. I just learned something new about the banana 🍌I Stan a queen."

3 Briefly News articles about couples

A Cape Town couple showed off their new house, a massive four-bedroom home with a big yard and Mzansi celebrated with them.

A group of high school learners joined a couple who had just gotten married at the Union Building, singing, and laughing in excitement.

A young wife shared a video of herself travelling to the Durban Correctional Services to see her incarcerated husband, as a promise she made to keep their love alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News