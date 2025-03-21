A couple's wedding walk at the Union Buildings took a turn when school kids joined in the fun, chanting a Sotho song

The clip shared on TikTok showed the young ones hyping up the moment while one took the best man's role and joined the groom's arm

Social media users slip between laughter and debate, with some finding it hilarious and others calling it uncomfortable

Young boys and girls in school uniform joined a newlywed couple as they exited the union building after their wedding. Image: @2010theresho

Source: TikTok

Weddings are full of surprises, but one couple didn't see a cute disturbance from school kids coming. Learners crashed the couple's moment as they exited the union building most unexpectedly.

A video posted by TikTok user @2010theresho captured the unplanned wedding escort by the school learners in uniform, singing and dancing, leaving social media users giggling and amused online.

The couple have unexpected wedding guests

The clip starts as the couple walks down the stairs of the union building, the wife in a white wedding gown and hubby in his tuxedo. The school learners in full uniform sing a Sotho wedding chant while female learners pick the woman's dress from the ground to help her so she doesn't trip and fall from it as she walks.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One boy holds the groom's arm, while two others hold the wife, and walk behind the groom to ensure she gets off the stairs safely as the song chants and others perform the African wedding step.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The schoolkids leave Mzansi laughing

The video gained thousands of views, sparking mixed reactions online. Many could not stop laughing at the unexpected entertainment and a few thought the couple looked uncomfortable. Many said it was a moment they'd never forget.

Others felt the couple might have preferred a more private moment without interference saying the kids should have asked the couple first before joining them with no warning.

High school learners created a vibe after seeing a newlywed couple. Image: @2010theresho

Source: TikTok

User @sphiweoupa shared:

"The boys holding the bride like their sister that's love right there, all smiles."

User @MaKhabazela💕 commented:

"They will never forget this day ❤️😂."

User @Nom_choc said:

"They probably were taking wedding pictures not knowing ukuthi in our community we come to the wedding uninvited and own it 🤣🤣."

User @Cindi-Mahlaba shared:

"The couple dont seem to have a problem I dont know why people on the comments are so pressed😏."

User @khuss said:

"This is wrong imagine you want a video of you and your husband only and create a memory there are now school kids😭😭😭you will say what to your children?"

User @Kanyi_Blessedone added:

"Rainbow nation 😂😂😂😂beautiful."

3 Briefly News articles about weddings

A woman showed off her wedding dress bought at Shein for R950 and detailed the total costs of her affordable but gorgeous wedding.

A groom got emotional during his traditional wedding when he started explaining that he had been with his wife since high school, through ups and downs.

A young bride got overwhelmed by the Holy Spirit as she walked down the aisle shouting 'Hallelujah', touching many hearts online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News