Weddings are often emotional, but one bride's journey to the altar became a decisive spiritual moment after she was overcome by the Holy Spirit while going to the altar, creating a moving and unforgettable scene.

The video of the unique moment went viral after it was shared by TikTok user @guidelandebel141, garnering over 4M views and 43K comments.

The Holy Spirit take over

The TikTok clip begins with the bride walking underneath a human shelter created by congregants holding their hands together in prayer. The serene moment quickly transforms as the bride, visibly overwhelmed, begins shaking and shouting 'Hallelujah' while looking like she might collapse from the spiritual intensity.

Watch the video below:

Social media users are divided

The clip kindled mixed reactions online, splitting social media users into two groups. Some were deeply moved by the bride's spiritual experience, calling it a beautiful testament to her faith, and others expressed amusement at the dramatic display, jokingly telling the bride to chill as she got the man.

User @creativegenies shared:

"People making fun, but only she and God know what it might have taken for her to even dey pass threshold👊🏽❤️."

User @mama added:

"When your village people finally let you get married after tormenting you😅😅."

User @Kassandy said:

"Things you can't believe if not recorded😎."

User @TaryNats commented:

"This is me when l finally get married. Mujolo has shown me flames, shem."

User @Titi🫦 added:

"The way I burst laugh for this midnight ehn😂😂halleluyah👋👋😂."

User @Lady_luxe commented:

"Chill, madam, he's yours🤣."

