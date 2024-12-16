A group of street vendor mamas from Ghana have taken the internet by storm after flawlessly nailing Beyoncé's choreography to an award-winning hit

The performance went viral after it was shared on a page created for their content on Instagram, reaching 155K likes

Social media users were left in awe of the women's coordination and sheer joy as they danced their hearts out

A group of mothers warmed social media users with their charming dance moves. Image: @happy

Viewers from all walks of life couldn't get enough of a video of dancing queens who proved that talent and passion can shine from anywhere, even the bustling markets of Ghana.

After the viral clip was shared by @happytownproject, an Instagram account dedicated to the mamas' content, it quickly gained massive traction, with thousands of likes, comments, and shares.

The mamas run the world

In the video, the women are dressed in black skirts and similar tops. They begin with subtle but confident movements.

As the beat kicks to Queen B's Who Runs the World, they launch into a fierce performance, effortlessly mimicking the singer's signature moves with a blend of footwork, arm sways, and empowering poses.

Watch the video here:

Social media users love the dancing mamas

Over 11K Instagram users commented on the cute video, which blended smooth moves inspired by Beyoncé and Chris Brown in a jaw-dropping display of rhythm, energy, and undeniable talent. Social media users were moved after seeing the clip, taking to the comment section to praise the moms for entertaining them.

User @sbunoah said:

"Yes, they do! Go Mommies ❤️."

User @flyprince1002 commented:

"Thank you for always putting smiles on my momma's face. She will always come home needing a massage😂."

User @janedamaris_ noted:

"Beyoncé must see this!"

User @nazzy_win said:

"The fact they can learn the Genz dance moves at this age begs for greater recognition and applauds...😍❤️🔥."

User @dorry_codes_ commented:

"So true, they run the world because without them who knows 🤷🏿‍♀️🖤."

User @ asked:kiffs_style asked:

"Why am I watching this smilling, and crying at the same time 😍😍😍😍, love love love it 🥰🥰?"

