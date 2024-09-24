A video of two ladies dancing a Zulu dance-inspired choreography left the online community astonished

The women took turns moving in front of the video camera, making a move called ukugida before returning to do back flaps, all this while still rocking heels

Social media users were amazed by how easily the huns did the choreography when some of them could not walk in heels

Two amazing dancers impressed social media users after dancing in heels. Image: @muano.tshipala

Source: TikTok

A video of two huns dancing, running, jumping, and even doing backflips in high heels left the online community entertained while somehow they managed to jump in heels.

One of the huns shared the TikTok video on the app under her user handle @muano.tshipala, attracting 2.1M views, 272K likes, and over 2K comments from social media users impressed by their dance moves.

The dancers show off their moves

In the video, the first hun gets in front of the camera and does a back-kick followed by a ukugida dance move. The second lady follows with the same choreography, crossing away from the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The first hun then returns to do a back-kick and jumps on the floor, sitting before getting up on a backflip, like a movie scene, while in heels.

Watch the video below:

Social media users express their shock in the comment section

After watching the video, social media users were impressed, and many shared their thoughts in the comments.

User @ngosacelinesampa shared:

"Hmm😭 I can barely walk 5 steps in heels😭. Love this!"

User @samukelis felt defeated:

"That time I walk like a newborn giraffe when wearing heels 😭😭😭😂🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @tzarkeee asked:

"I need to know the brand of those heels because shame mine would have been sandals after that flip."

User @amanda125647 posed a question:

"How did you do that? Especially in heels."

User @sunflowerbaby_07 wanted their high heels store plug:

"Where did you buy your heels? I will feel safe wearing them, the way I’m afraid of wearing pencil heels, I’m always wearing block heels."

User @boity_the_realtor added humour:

"My bones hurt by just watching🤣, we shall leave these things to you kiddos🔥."

A group of young dancers flexed their moves on the street in Durban

In another Briefly News article, a group of dancers left the online community entertained after their video setting a Durban street alight with their well-coordinated dance moves was shared on TikTok by @durban_royal.

The group, comprised of young ladies and gents, moved swiftly to the amapiano sound, doing some of the most viral TikTok dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News