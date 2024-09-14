A prisoner in Johannesburg decided not to look like her circumstance and showed up in hospital in heels

The lady walked like a model even though she had legcuffs on, turning heads at Chris Hani hospital

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman's boldness entertaining

An inmate in Johannesburg rocked heels in the hospital. Images: @Rodger Bosch, @Peter Dazeley

A video of a Johannesburg prisoner wearing heels in a public hospital has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @missp340, people are seen sitting while others are standing in a queue waiting to be assisted at the hospital in the Soweto area, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

However, heads turned when a prisoner entered with the correctional officer. The woman was wearing gorgeous heels with her prison uniform. She had had legcuff but she still walked like a professional model. One could only imagine how she looked, maybe she also had makeup on her face. The clip didn't show her upper body.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Maznsi laughs at the sassy prisoner

The video raked over 300k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Angels Daughter said:

"My friend works at bara 😭 athi the males even ask for your number no matter their conditions 🤣🤣."

@Refilwe Relo Latakgo was entertained:

"Yoh the way I used to see these women at bara😂😂you'll even feel like asking them what they did."

@Poshlala Maseko wrote:

"They are always on point, the hair, make up nd nails on point."

@Ginger🌸🩶🤍 expressed:

"Drip is forever 😂😂😂😂."

@jack7ms commented:

"Slay girl 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Jub jub NC shared:

"Devil wear Prada🔥🔥🔥."

@zoesibanyoni said:

"But aren’t heels considered as danger inside? I mean you can stab someone using the heel?😭😭"

