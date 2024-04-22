Outrage As KwaMashu Patient Dies While Queueing Outside of a Clinic Since 5 AM
- A patient who was waiting to be treated at a clinic in KwaMashu, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, died while in line
- The patient was allegedly waiting for treatment since the early morning, and community members witnessed him die
- South Africans were livid that the patient had to die while waiting for treatment and slammed the poor service delivery in the healthcare system
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years.
KWA-MASHU, DURBAN – South Africans were furious after a patient who was waiting to be treated at a clinic in KwaMashu in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, died while still in the line.
KwaMashu patient dies outside clinic
According to @newzroom405, the patient had been waiting for treatment since 5 AM on 22 April. The patient was allegedly in severe pain and went straight to the casualty ward of the clinic.
However, witnesses claimed that security guards chased him out and told him to join the queue. The patient allegedly died while waiting in the queue. One of the witnesses said he was angered by how the security guards chased the man out. View the video here:
Mzansi was angered by poor service delivery
The man's death left South Africans on X angry.
MK's Ntobeko Zungu said:
"I hope we can look at employing g process improvement specialists in our public healthcare system to unlock efficiencies."
SondeziNH said:
"You can find poor service in every clinic. They work at a slow pace, so there can be a lot of patients, making it look as if they are working when they are not."
Sir_MH said:
"It's a norm in the north of KZN, especially Bethesda Hospital. You can go there with a headache and may not return."
Kwena Mokgalaka Seanego said:
"Life under the ANC government."
Source: Briefly News