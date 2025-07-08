Tyla's debut album continues to make history after spending more than 50 weeks on the Billboard World Albums chart

A huge portion of those weeks was spent sitting comfortably in the top 5, surpassing a well-known African artist

Tygers have given their fave her flowers for continuously breaking records and making history

Tyla makes Billboard history with her debut album 'Tyla'. Image: Marleen Moise

Tyla breaks another record

Singer Tyla keeps making history and breaking records. The star was recently hailed for the success of her debut album Tyla, and how many weeks it spent on the Billboard World Albums chart.

According to X fan page @ChartsTyla, Tyla's debut album has spent 67 weeks on the highly contested Billboard chart. For 50 of those weeks, the 14-track masterpiece sat comfortably in the top 5.

This reportedly made her the longest-running female African artist to achieve this, breaking a 30-year record by Cesária Evora with her album Cesária.

"Tyla’s 'TYLA' breaks the record for longest running album by a female African act in Billboard World Albums chart history (67 weeks). It surpasses 'Cesária' by the late Cesária Evora, which held the title for nearly 30 years."

Tyla eligible for a platinum plaque

The same blog also revealed that Tyla is now eligible for a platinum certification after the album sold over 1 million in the States. This means that Tyla is now the fastest African act to ever achieve this nod.

With all the records Tyla Seethal is breaking, she also has the international awards to make up for it.

'Tyla' has sold over 1 million copies in the United States. Image: Didier Messens

A look at some of the awards won by Tyla

Tyla first broke one of the most noticeable records when she became the youngest South African artist to walk away with a Grammy in 2024. At the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, Tyla won Best African Music Performance for her smash hit Water.

She also sparked a frenzy when she won big at the 2025 American Music Awards under the Favourite Afrobeats Artist.

At the South African Music Awards 2024, the singer won four awards.

Fans hype Tyla

Fans are extremely happy for the star, with some fans saying many doubted her, but she rose above the negativity in the most insane way possible.

@Xmasixolemange said:

"A debut album y’all thought would flop, it didn’t! in-fact carried the entire globe since its release more than a year ago. Tyla is that girl."

@Xmasixolemange exclaimed:

"Tyla is a Superstar. I don’t care what anyone says!"

@LibhoGeza complimented:

"Tyla is such a good artist."

@ChineduHerbert_ noted:

"Tyla is talented. Yeah, I know it’s obvious, but she’s REALLY talented, guys. Debuting with that album, those singles, the + deluxe, and the singles she’s putting out now ?? She knows what she’s doing and knows how to do it. One of the most talented acts in recent times."

@zacisontime said:

"I have a confession. Shake Ah is my favourite song on Tyla’s debut album."

Tyla jams to Gqom in Jamaica

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla posted a cute video during her Jamaican visit. She played Gqom music, reminding peeps that she is proudly South African.

The Push 2 Start hitmaker left people mesmerised by her beauty as well as her natural sense of rhythm, and joy when listening to music from back home.

