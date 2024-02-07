Tyla cemented her name in the history books after she won a Grammy Award on Sunday, 4 February

The Water hitmaker beat famous African singers to win the inaugural Best African Music Performance

This win made Tyla the youngest African to ever receive a Grammy award at the age of 22 years

Tyla won her first Grammy at the age of 22. Image: Lionel Hahn via Getty Images, @tyla via Instagram

Source: UGC

Singer Tyla won her first Grammy award at just 22 years. This makes her the youngest star to win this prestigious award.

Tyla wins Grammy award

The hotly contested 66th Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, 4 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Water hitmaker was nominated under the inaugural Best African Music Performance. She beat the likes of Asake, Olamide, Burna Boy, Davido, Musa Keys and Ayra Starr.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

At the awards ceremony, Tyla exclaimed:

"This is crazy! I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old!"

Tyla gushes over making history

Taking to her social media account, Tyla gushed over being the youngest African ever to receive a Grammy award.

"Youngest African to receive a Grammy."

President Cyril Ramaphosa even relayed a message of congratulations:

"We congratulate you, and we celebrate with you. Your win affirms South Africa’s sustained success in various international fora. Thank you for your authenticity and for flying the flag."

Netizens give Tyla her flowers

South Africans were extremely proud of Tyla and her achievements.

@ThePeakSanti wished:

"Congratulations Queen. You made Nigeria proud."

@Phaks_MT said:

"You are loved here e Mzansi."

@GuguChonco3 lauded:

"Congratulations baby girl."

@Jamani_Khanyi said:

"Congratulations once again my love Tyla mother of Water. South Africa to the World."

Musa Keys pens letter of gratitude over Grammy nom

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Keys reacted to losing out on a Grammy Award by expressing his pride in being nominated

The Selema hitmaker was nominated for Best African Music Performance for Unavailable with Davido

“Still that man. This is special, man. God will always be at the top. Dream big, always aim for the highest and do not lose focus. When you reach your goals, do not forget the first day of your next life. My new place of residence the Grammys."

Source: Briefly News