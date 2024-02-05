TV personality Trevor Noah hosted the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

This was Trevor Noah's fourth time hosting the prestigious music event, and Mzansi peeps lauded him for that

Praising Trevor, South Africans shared that he did a clean job and did not make offensive jokes

The Grammys are Trevor Noah's playground. The comedian held it down once again at the 66th Grammy Awards ceremony and did a stellar job.

Trevor Noah hosted at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Image: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys

The hotly contested 66th Annual Grammy Awards took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on 4 February.

Music greats were honoured, and the best of the best graced the stage. However, taking centre stage was the host with the most, Trevor Noah. The comedian did a stellar job as the host.

Fans lauded Trevor Noah for doing an excellent job, and many hailed him for returning to host the show for the fourth time.

On Twitter (X), Trevor thanked viewers for tuning in.

"What a night!!! Thank you to everyone that tuned in."

Netizens laud Trevor Noah

Mzansi peeps lauded Trevor Noah for doing a stellar job. Praising Trevor, peeps shared that he did a clean job and did not make offensive jokes.

@RadioHolly said:

"Trevor Noah just did the lord’s work with that opening monologue. He didn’t make fun of a single person, it wasn’t mean, it was hilarious (laughed out loud at Terry Crews) and he made everyone in the audience comfortable (in the room and at home.) THAT’S how you do it."

@FF_fanster added:

"You'd think more comedians would understand the "don't punch down" rule."

@jgmogg reckons:

"He should host everything every year."

@bluembombo lauded:

"A job well done!"

@CarolineKautsi1 mentioned:

"A phenomenal job, Trevor! You were witty, funny and very kind. I find your approach to hosting very charming and tasteful. You are really making history and building a strong legacy. But most of all, you give hope to those of us who dare to dream. A job well done, Trevor!"

Nandi Madida celebrates South Africa

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida hailed South Africa after Trevor Noah nailed his hosting duties and Tyla won an award.

Water hitmaker Tyla walked away with her first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance. Mzansi agreed with the Apple Music Africa Now Radio host, and many weighed in on Tyla winning a Grammy.

