South African rapper Boity Thulo was pushed around on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, sparking embarrassment and criticism on social media

A viral video showed her being told to move while posing for pictures, leading to comments from users who felt she looked lost and out of place at the event

Some questioned the logic of local celebrities attending American awards shows where they are not actively involved

A video of South African rapper Boity Thulo being pushed around at the Grammy Awards has gone viral on social media. The clip shows the star being told to move while trying to take pictures on the red carpet.

Boity attends the Grammy Awards

South African stars joined the who's who of the entertainment industry at the 66th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Among those who attended the event was award-winning South African rapper Boity Thulo.

However, Boity found herself trending on social media after a video of the star being pushed on the red carpet went viral. The viral clip posted by @ChrisExcel102 shows the Bakae rapper trying to pose for pictures but was pushed around.

"They see Boity as Alostro in USA."

Mzansi embarrassed on Boity's behalf

Social media users said Boity shouldn't have attended the event because she looked lost and confused while on the red carpet.

@JackzMind said:

"Tjo! @Boity looks lost. Come back home, we love you here. I'm soo embarrassed by this - I can't imagine how you were feeling."

@Ed_UberDriver wrote:

"Cameraman was like "Oh, it's no one important" and he kept moving..."

@DilotsaT added:

"Ouch The way she moved aside Boity said she's a queen why step aside like a peasant? I am heartbroken by this. Aowa. Gake sharp shame. Boitumelo why "

@matlalamalwela added:

"Honestly, I don’t understand the logic behind local celebrities attending American events like BET awards and even Grammys which they do not partake in, unless I’m missing something but I just don’t understand why they gotta reduce themselves to nothingness."

