Rapper and reality TV star Boity Thulo and influencer Kefilwe Mabote were spotted in LA

The two South African women were seen on video entering a black luxury car heading to the 66th Grammy Awards

Netizens reacted on social media about Boity and Kefiboo heading together to the Grammys

Kefilwe Mabote and Boity were spotted together in Los Angeles. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote was spotted with fellow rapper and media personality Boitumelo 'Boity' Thulo in Los Angeles, America recently. This is after Mabote trended on social media after was accused of allegedly faking her lobola a year ago.

Kefiboo and Boity attended the Grammy Awards

Influencer, author and entrepreneur Kefiboo has been making headlines recently after she flaunted one of her luxury cars, a Bentley, to be exact, on her social media page.

Not so long ago, the star was seen getting into another black SUV luxury car with media personality Boity Thulo in LA. The video of the two on their way to the 66th Grammy Awards was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews and captioned:

"Kefilwe Mabote and Boity in LA they will be attending the 66th Grammy Awards..."

See the video below:

SA reacts to the video

Shortly after the clip was shared online, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two stars being together in LA. See some of the responses below:

@Dingswayo_N said:

"Kefilwe waMalobolo is going abroad!!"

@EveJaxson complimented:

"Fire rides."

@evelenxthree33 wrote:

"Makes no sense, why are they together? I did not even know that they knew each other."

@jawawa95 shared:

"Beautiful."

@blueEyeBallz commented:

"So is the car gonna move or what...? Oh this was just for the camera they are gonna take the yellow cab."

@Desire_Yena mentioned:

"Zolo lokhu beku khulunywa indaba yakhe, now she is catching flights and attending functions."

@MashSammy responded:

"Ordered and Delivered."

Kefilwe Mabote buys new Porsche

A while ago, Briefly News reporter Kefilwe Mabote purchased a new Porsche. She was the talk of the town after buying a brand-new car.

The stunner headed to her social media pages to show off the new car. A post of the moment she unveiled the whip was also shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Source: Briefly News