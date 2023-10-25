Socialite Kefilwe Mabote has created a buzz on social media by purchasing a new Porsche, which she proudly showcased in a viral video

However, her new car has failed to impress some fans who questioned the source of her wealth and expressed curiosity about her career or business ventures

The social media reaction ranged from speculation about the car's authenticity to inquiries about how she obtained it, with many users eager to uncover the source of her financial means

Congratulations are in order for popular socialite Keflwe Mabote who recently purchased a new Porsche.

Kefilwe Mabote recently bought a new Porsche. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Source: Instagram

Kefilwe Mabote flaunts her new whip in viral video

Kefiboo is the talk of the town after buying a brand-new Porsche. The stunner headed to her social media pages to show off the new car.

A post of the moment she unveiled the whip was also shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the popular gossip page MDN News. In the video, Kefilwe can be seen pulling the cover from the black whip.

Take a look at the video below:

Kefilwe Mabote's new car fails to impress fans

Social media users had a lot to say about the Kefilwe Mabote's new whip. Some pointed out that the car doesn't look new and others wanted to know the source of her wealth.

Fans noted that they don't know what Kefilwe is famous for or any business she owns.

@LM_Rebirth said:

"Wait wait wait, she used to drive a way better car I think a Porsche Urus, khanti what’s happening? I think I’m about to make a wish because I see a shooting star."

@NalaThokozane wrote:

"What does she do for a living? Young girls must be shown successful women with clear careers to aspire to. Wenzani lo?"

@Slick_TerryN added:

"Can girls like this try to give us as a country R1000 on monthly basis cos they are loaded or their jelof are loaded."

@TheRealNtsiK said:

"Going through the comments looking for someone to mention the person who paid for it."

