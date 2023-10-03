South African actress and DJ Mbalenhle Mavimbela has become the proud owner of a new Mini Cooper, sharing the exciting news on her Instagram page.

The Wife actress posted a video and pictures of the moment she received the keys to her new car

Mbalenhle's fans and industry colleagues congratulated her on this achievement, filling her timeline with messages of celebration and support

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Congratulations are in order for popular South African actress and DJ Mbalenhle Mavimbela who revealed that she is the new owner of a brand new Mini Cooper.

‘The Wife’ actress Mbalenhle Mavimbela flaunted her new Mini Cooper. Image: @mbalenhle_m

Source: Instagram

Mbali Mavimbela buys new Mini Cooper

It is winning season for our national wife Mbali Mavimbela who recently purchased a new whip. The actress who is popular for playing the role of Hlomu in the Showmax telenovela The Wife shared details about her new vehicle on her page.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mbali shared a short video and pictures of the moment she was handed over the keys and her car was revealed. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

"@mini_pinetown said a ride for the National wife for this weekend , can’t wait to show yourl !! Thank you #Philani.mzulwini."

Mbali Mavimbela's fans congratulate her

Fans and industry colleagues were happy for Mbali after she shared the news. Her timeline was filled with congratulatory messages.

@thembiseete said:

"Congratulations honey "

@andy_mckeys commented:

"@zeesangs_sa Did she not just get our car?! congrats Mbali ❤️"

@mini_southafrica wrote:

"Congratulations Mbalenhle Welcome to the MINI Family!❤️ Enjoy your beautiful new MINI #BigLove #MINIPinetown"

@its_zestyzee noted:

"Congratulations Sis❤️❤️❤️ to more winnings "

@cebohjiyane added:

"I’m super proud of you❤️"

Zakes Bantwini leaves Mzansi drooling after flaunting his R2.4 million Mercedes-AMG SL 43

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African music producer and singer Zakes Bantwini is proof that hard work pays off. The Grammy Award-winning star recently went viral for driving the latest Mercedes-AMG SL 43.

Zakes Bantwini is one of the many South African celebrities with an eye for pricey German cars. The star made headlines recently when he joined the Mercedes-Benz family as a Friend of the Brand. He received a mouthwatering Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC valued at R3.4 million that left South Africa's social media buzzing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News