Minnie Dlamini's son, Netha Jones, served cuteness galore doing some big boy chores

The photo was posted amid child custody allegations with her estranged husband Quinton Jones

The TV personality seldom posts Netha's face, but once teased with a cute photo, which got social media gushing over his cuteness

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Minnie Dlamini has shared cute pictures of her son Netha Jones trying to clean the family pool. Images: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

South African A-Lister Minnie Dlamini tugged heartstrings with a cute picture of her almost three-year-old son Netha Jones.

Netha Jones cleans his family pool

The socialite posted on her Instagram stories an adorable picture of her son Netha cleaning their family pool amid messy custody allegations with her ex-husband, Quinton Jones.

Minnie captioned the photo posted below:

PAY ATTENTION:

"I have the best pool cleaning service. Disclaimer: We can't guarantee a clean pool after service, but we can guarantee insane cuteness."

Minnie Dlamini's son, Netha Jones, served cuteness while cleaning his family pool. Images: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini gifts Netha Jones with a Louis Vuitton travelling bag

The former Homeground host, who has never posted Netha's face, shared a glimpse of the grown boy trying to pull a new Louis Vuitton case.

She captioned the post with a question:

"It’s never too early right?"

Check out the cool snaps below:

Instagrammers marvel at Netha Jones' Louis Vuitton travelling bag

Her followers were in awe of his mama's gesture with the expensive travelling case and interacted with the young man:

@mama_ka_the_kids_ asked:

"Mr Netha Le ya kae my boy?"

@msa_shoes prophesied:

"Captain Netha! Pilot in the making!"

@mattymth sent her love:

"My cutie pie. Gogo adores you."

@tyrababymeme realised:"

"He grew up quickly."

@sahiphopday2daycould only imagine:

"How can you not wana have a another one."

@sahiphopday2day added:

"Pretty boy swag."

Sbahle Mzizi announced as the new face of Sompire Kids

In more famous kids' stories on Briefly News, kid influencer Sbahle Mzizi was announced by her mother, Ntando Duma, as the new face of Sompire Kids.

The SASMA 2023 nominee, who is also the daughter of rapper Junior De Rocka, will be the brand ambassador for the new clothing line by A-Lister, Somizi Mhlongo, who recently opened a store at the Mall of Africa,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News