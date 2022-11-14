Minnie Dlamini is celebrating her baby boy Netha Makhosini Jones' trip around the sun

The doting mother took to her Instagram page to share a sweet monochrome picture and a heartwarming caption

The star's fans and industry colleagues headed to the post's comments section to also celebrate Netha's birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Minne Dlamini's baby boy Netha Jones is growing right before our eyes. It feels like yesterday when the star made her epic pregnancy announcement.

Minnie Dlamini has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her son Netha's second birthday. Image: @minniedlamini.

Source: Instagram

The former Homeground presenter, who is yet to share snaps of her baby boy, posted a sweet picture with her son and celebrated him on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram page, Minnie Dlamini posted a black-and-white picture of her holding Netha. In the picture, the doting mom looked lovingly at her boy.

Minnie also wrote a sweet caption saying the rains signify good fortune. She thanked her "village" for helping her raise the perfect son. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"My KING TURNS 2 Today . My ancestors are rejoicing with the symbol of rain ️ in my family. KUYANETHA ♥️ #Sibalukhulu HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BOY . Thank you to my village ."

The star's fans and friends did not miss the opportunity to help her celebrate her only son. Many headed to the comments section to post the sweetest birthday messages.

@lornamaseko said:

"Where does the time go?"

@nandi_madida commented:

"Happy birthday king Netha❤️."

@phindilegwala_official wrote:

"Happiest birthday Son❤️❤️❤️."

@the_vimbai added:

"How time flies! Happy Birthday blessed boy and happy mom-versary to you super mom."

@abdul_khoza commented:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to your KING."

@vourne04 said:

"How time flies!! Happy birthday to your reason, your best friend and King."

Big Brother Mzansi star Dinky Bliss passes away, reality show viewers send heartfelt condolences

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi star Dinky Bliss passed away at 29 years old.

According to a statement shared by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter, Dinky's family confirmed that she died on 13 November 2022. The statement shared on Twitter read that Dinky died at Hillbrow clinic.

Dinky was a fan fave on the popular South African reality show Big Brother Mzansi. The star's larger-than-life personality made peeps fall in love with her, and that's why the news saddened many netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News