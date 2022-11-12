Kelly Khumalo posted pictures on Instagram from her cosy birthday celebration that happened yesterday

The singer said that it was a party for two and the room was beautifully decorated with red balloons

Her followers sent her belated birthday messages and wondered who might have been her mysterious plus one

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kelly Khumalo celebrates her birthday in a cosy setting. Image: @lellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

It was Kelly Khumalo's 38th birthday on Friday, and the star kept her plans and celebrations lowkey this year.

The singer shared on Saturday snug Instagram snaps of how she spent her special day. She thanked her event organiser for arranging her cute bday set-up and the company that baked her beautiful red cake.

Kelly also thanked her followers for the heartwarming messages that they've been sending and that her birthday was "Fit for the King" as crowned and labelled on her cake.

"It’s officially 2023 for me, and my New year resolution is to SHOW UP FOR MYSELF."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The question on everyone's mind was who was she celebrating with the cosy set-up and romantic-themed party.

Read people's comments from her post:

@putwanabongi shared:

"The cake is exquisite. "

@basetsanakumalo said:

"Happy birthday Skwiza sam’ love you loads! "

@pholeace said:

"I wish Senzo Meyiwa was alive to see the woman he loved to enjoy her birthday."

@tuliposwa posted:

"Happy birthday to my best friend I never met in person. I love you, Kelly, and may God give you peace that surpasses all understanding in this fresh new season of your life."

@nkululekokiller added:

"Happy birthday aunty Kelly wish you many more years.❤️"

@munukampho mentioned:

"Yebo, you have been showing up for everyone, dearest. It's time you give the same love and dedication to thyself."

@mu_5ige commented:

"I am happy when my favourite is happy, make this life count with you king lady."

@thabiso_lukhanya_khoza asked:

"How do you eat such perfection? "

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo post numerous pics of themselves throwing their mom a lavish birthday party

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's recent reconciliation came at an ideal time. According to ZAlebs, the two sisters teamed up and surprised their mother, Ntombi Khumalo, with a birthday party.

Kelly and Zandie took to Instagram to share beautiful photos from the special day. There was also footage of the famous sisters' mother's priceless reaction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News