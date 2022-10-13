Kelly and Zandie Khumalo have taken to social media to brag about the lavish birthday party they threw for their mother, Ntombi Khumalo

The two sisters recently reconciled after their controversial feud made headlines, resulting in them dragging each other online

South Africans have flocked to the two sisters' comments section to marvel at the lavish birthday celebration depicted in photos and videos

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo have shared countless snaps and videos of their mom's surprise birthday party. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's recent reconciliation came at an ideal time.

According to ZAlebs, the two sisters teamed up and surprised their mother, Ntombi Khumalo, with a birthday party.

Kelly and Zandie both took to Instagram to share beautiful photos from the special day. There was also footage of the famous sisters' mother's priceless reaction.

Zandie also wrote a touching message to their mother, saying:

"Who taught the sun where to stand in the morning and who taught the ocean u can only come this far and who showed the moon where to hide till evening,whose words alone can catch a falling star, well I know my redeemer lives."

Kelly and Zandie shared the following posts on Instagram:

Netizens react

@thandiswa293 said:

"…..the devil’s tail has been cut. This is beautiful ❤️❤️ Where there’s peace you will find God"

@kokie_clemie shared:

"Mother is so happy ❤️❤️❤️Look at her"

@khethatjie replied:

"Family will always be family❤️"

@bbmzangwe commented

"Best birthday gift by far for her. You can see it in her eyes. Jehova akahluleki ❤️"

@winniezandile also said:

" I'm chopping onions ❤️...oh Lord "

@kuhlemm added:

"Man, I love this ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The well-known feud between Kelly and Zandie Khumalo

According to ZAlebs, the two sisters were feuding because Zandie's ex-husband Mhlo used the Ngathwala Ngaye's name for an event she wasn't a part of.

Mhlo was allegedly defrauding promoters who wanted to book Kelly for large sums of money, such as R17 000.

Kelly then issued a statement in which she distanced herself from anything related to Mhlo.

However, Zandie charged at Kelly offering proof that ZAlebs reported Kelly refused.

Kelly Khumalo says her relationship with her sister Zandi Khumalo is back to normal

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has appeared in the media, claiming that her relationship with her sister Zandie Khumalo has returned to normal and that they are back in each other's lives.

On Kaya 959's breakfast show, the singer told Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka that it was a good thing they were out of each other's lives for a while. Kelly claimed that they were almost losing their authentic selves while they were tied to the hip in the past.

Dineo, the host of the radio show, added to the conversation by saying that being around the sisters while they were feuding was heartbreaking.

