Kelly Khumalo has confirmed that her relationship with her sister Zandie Khumalo is back to normal

This comes after the famous siblings made headlines as many news publications claimed they were beefing

The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker says they needed to find themselves to grow as individuals and lead a healthy sisterhood

Kelly Khumalo has popped up in the media, claiming that her relationship with her sister Zandie Khumalo has returned to normal and that they are in each other's lives again.

Speaking on Radio, the singer told Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka on Kaya 959's breakfast show that it was a good thing they were out of each other's lives for a while. Kelly claimed that while they were tied to the hip in the past, they were almost losing their authentic selves.

“We are good. We are very good actually. I think we needed that bit of a break. You know, when you are so close to another to a point where you lose self-identity, which is a dangerous thing for an individual."

Dineo, the radio show's host, added to the discussion that being around the sisters while they were feuding was heartbreaking. Ranaka said she even called a meeting to try to ease tensions between the Khumalo siblings.

Kelly Khumalo even admitted she made her mom pick sides.

Rumoured reasons behind the Khumalo sisters' feud

According to TshisaLIVE, their split went viral after Kelly issued a statement distancing herself from a scam in which Zandie's husband Mhlo Gumede was allegedly involved.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Zandie responded to the allegations by announcing she didn't consider Kelly her sibling anymore.

There have also been rumours circulating on the internet that Zandie cut ties with Kelly after her name was mentioned in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial countless of times.

