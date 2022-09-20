The late Kwaito star Mandoza's family is finally ready to move on after his tragic passing on 18 September, six years ago

Mandoza's widow Mpho Tshabalala said she is ready to start celebrating her birthday, which is also the anniversary of her husband's death

The late star's three children are also making major strides, with the eldest, Tokollo Tshabalala moving to the US to work and further his studies

Mduduzi Tshabalala, better known by his stage name Mandoza's family, has been holding on to his memories for six years since he lost a battle with cancer.

Late Kwaito star Mandoza's widow Mpho Tshabalala has shared that she is ready to move on. Image: @Macauzza.

Source: Twitter

The Nkalakatha hitmaker's widow recently said that she believes it's time to let go and move on. Mpho added that she has not celebrated her birthday, which also happens to be Mandoza's death anniversary, since 2016. However, she said that things will be different as she believes she has mourned enough, City Press reports. She said:

"I have been mourning for the past five years, so I will celebrate this year. I am going to go to a restaurant and have a small thing with balloons for me ... I have done a full circle, and now I have to move on."

In another interview with News24, Mandoza's widow said she was struggling to get into a relationship because she was looking for a man with her late husband's qualities. She added:

"I've tried, but I always look for my husband in other people. My kids want me to be happy, but for some reason, moving [on] is not easy for me."

