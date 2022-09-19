Kelly Khumalo said what she thinks of her former partner Chad Da Don in a radio interview on Kaya 959

The Afro-soul singer has been in headlines during Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, and her appearance on the Kaya FM Breakfast Show with Dineo Ranka and Sol Phennduka was a chance to get her to open up

Kelly's former rapper fiancé Chad was brought up, and the singer did not have a good reaction to hearing his name

Kelly Khumalo went on the Kaya 959 breakfast show for an interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka. The radio presenters probed into Kelly's personal life, including her past relations with Chad Da Don.

Kelly Khumalo described her relationship with ex Chad Da Don as being a strange time in her life image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

Sol Phenduka took the risk to ask Kelly about one of her former lovers. The singer had tongues wagging after answering to Sol's questions about her past relationship with Chad Da Don.

Kelly Khumalo response to questions about ex fiancé Chad Da Don

According to ZAlebs, Kelly was taken aback when Sol brought up about Chad Da Don during her car Kaya 959 interview. Kelly was not happy to answer as she said:

“Euuew, Sol! This is my platform. Respect me and my effort for waking up at 6, Infact 4AM to be here,”

She described her relationship with the musician as being a "weird combination" and admitted that she wishes she had not dated him as she explains:

“The things we do when we are in a weird space, yoh! When you are in a weird space, step back and don’t do anything. Because whatever decisions you make at that particular time, you are going to regret them. I was in that space of being left behind, trying to fill up a gap, not realising that that space is within myself,”

Kelly has been facing much backlash as there are peeps are convinced she has something to do with Senzo's murder. The singer opened up about how she has a spiritual connection with Senzo. Many netizens appreciated the in-depth interview with complimented the show.

SA calls for Kelly Khumalo's arrest after defence claims she shot Senzo Meyiwa

Briefly News previously reported that the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggested that Longwe Twala brought the murder weapon to Kelly Khumalo’s family home, but the singer was the killer.

Instructing Attorney Tshepo Thobane, who is representing four of the five men accused of murder, made the claims during the cross-examination of state witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala.

The North Gauteng High Court heard claims about a fight breaking out in the house shortly before the soccer star’s death. Thobane told the court that a witness would testify that the people who were in the house were arguing.

