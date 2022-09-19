The cast and crew of the popular soapie Gomora recently celebrated the veteran star Connie Chiume

Chiume, who plays Mam' Sonto, was celebrated for bagging the Lifetime Achievement award at the just-ended SAFTA Awards

Stars such as Sannah Mchunu, Siphesihle Ndaba and Lerato Mokoka gave heartwarming speeches

There were no dry eyes on the set of Gomora as the cast and crew celebrated veteran actress Connie Chiume's Safta win.

'Gomora' crew celebrated Connie Chiume's SAFTA win with heartwarming tributes.

Source: Instagram

The Black Panther star was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the just-ended SAFTAs, and her co-workers held a mini party to celebrate the major milestone.

According to TimesLIVE, Sannah Mchunu, who plays Zodwa in the soapie, shared videos on her Instagram page. She said they were celebrating their "Queen". She wrote:

"Yesterday we celebrated our QUEEN LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT WINNER babaSAFTA 2022❤❤halala Connie halala❤"

Kaya 959 notes that speaker after speaker spoke about how Mma Connie Chiume has impacted their lives. Many hailed her for not only being a mother figure but for her humility and professionalism. Siphesihle Ndaba, who plays Mam' Sonto's right hand, Mazet, shared a heartwarming message. She said:

“You know how much I love you. From the first day, you treated me like your own child. I wish that I could open up my heart and show you how warm you have made the space feel and how appreciative you made me feel.”

