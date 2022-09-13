Veteran actress Connie Chiume is set to fly the South African flag high in America as she receiver an international award

The Gomora star is scheduled to attend the much anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther - Wakanda Forever premiere and the HAPA awards, where she will receive another international lifetime award

Local designers have been called to take up this opportunity to dress up the queen of South African television so she can shine internationally

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Award-winning actress Connie Chiume is going to the United States of America to attend the much-anticipated premiere of Black Panter-Wakanda Forever on 26 October.

Top South African designers have been called to dress Connie Chiume. Image: @conniechiume.

Source: Instagram

The veteran star will also attend the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards, where she will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award on 29 October.

Popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the information on his Twitter page and urged South African designers t take up this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and dress the Mme Connie Chiume. He wrote:

"Mme Connie Chiume is attending the premiere of Black Panther - Wakanda Forever on October 26th. Also attending the HAPA awards in Los Angeles to receive an award on Oct 29. CALLING ON MZANSI DESIGNERS to dress Mme Connie. If you interested see contacts on tweet below."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users flocked the post's comments section with various suggestions of top designers who would be up for the task. Some even went as far as tagging local designers.

@lwaphesheya_k said:

"Please get Wanita Kangcobo or Bayanda Khathi."

@Lizwi_M8 commented:

"I think Pupho would do great. I know his a stylist but he is doing great work with Ayanda."

@lclmichaels noted:

"Ubuntu at its best, the minute this came up all tweets lead to @TomiRikhotso."

Big Brother Mzansi star Thato Mokoena talks future plans after hosting the final episode of HomeGround

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Thato Mokoena is a star and more. The reality television star is proving that achieving your goals is possible if you work hard for them.

The stunner left her fans and followers beaming with pride when she presented the historic final episode of the popular show HomeGround. Social media was awash with praise for the Joburg-based dancer under the hashtag #Thatothepresenter.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Thato, who refers to her fans as "Family", said she was grateful for the immense support that she received from fans while in the Big Brother house and after leaving.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News