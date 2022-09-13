Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Thato Immaculate Mokoena is making major strides in the entertainment industry, and her millions of fans are here for it

The star topped South Africa's Twitter trend when she presented the final episode of the popular show HomeGround alongside Minnie Dlamini and Lungile Radu

The Joburg-based dancer said being on HomeGround is only the beginning of big things to come, and her fans should watch the space

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thato Mokoena is a star and more. The reality television star is proving that achieving your goals is possible if you work hard for them.

Thato Mokoena has revealed what her fans can look forward to after co-hosting the final episode of 'HomeGround'. Image: @callherthato.

Source: Instagram

The stunner left her fans and followers beaming with pride when she presented the historic final episode of the popular show HomeGround. Social media was awash with praise for the Joburg-based dancer under the hashtag #Thatothepresenter.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Thato, who refers to her fans as "Family", said she was grateful for the immense support that she received from fans while in the Big Brother house and after leaving.

The star, who has always been passionate about TV, also added that there are a lot of major projects in the pipeline that fans should look out for. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"To my family ( I don’t believe in fans), I say that I am truly grateful that they are still supporting me and ensuring that my work is highlighted for all to see, and HomeGround is only but the beginning, watch this space!"

Thato also thanked fellow presenters Minnie Dlamini, Lungile Radu, and the entire crew for helping her dream come true. She added:

"Dreams come true ! At the end of a goodbye often lies a new adventure. Thank you, #HomeGround, thank you, crew and fellow presenters, thank you!"

Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku secretly weds Thobile 'MaKhumalo' at a star-studded traditional wedding

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku married his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, at a private ceremony in Umzumbe over the past weekend.

The reality television stars allegedly got hitched at a star-studded ceremony in Durban, where the guests were asked not to post any photos or videos on social media.

According to the Daily Sun, sources confirmed that MaKhumalo and Musa Mseleku said their "I Do's" at a lavish star-studded event. Sources said the event was nothing short of amazing with traditional food and drinks.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News