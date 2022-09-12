Popular polygamist and reality television star Musa Mseleku reportedly tied the knot to his wife Thobile 'MaKhumalo'Mseleku at a lavish ceremony over the weekend

According to reports, guests at the star-studded event were strictly told not to take photos or post them online

Mseleku and the Real Housewives of Durban star were supposed to wed back in 2020, but Musa's first wife, MaCele, allegedly halted the wedding

Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku married his third wife, Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku, at a private ceremony in Umzumbe over the past weekend.

Musa Mseleku and Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku tied the knot at a lavish ceremony over the weekend. Image: @musamselekhu.

Source: Instagram

The reality television stars allegedly got hitched at a star-studded ceremony in Durban, where the guests were asked not to post any photos or videos on social media.

According to the Daily Sun, sources confirmed that MaKhumalo and Musa Mseleku said their "I Do's" at a lavish star-studded event. Sources said the event was nothing short of amazing with traditional food and drinks. They further said that the no phones policy was simply because they were shooting their show, Uthando Nesthembu, which will be premiered soon.

ZAlebs reports that Musa Mseleku remained tight-lipped when asked about the top secret wedding, saying he had been told not to breathe a word. However, the publication added that MaKhumalo shared a glimpse of the wedding on her Instagram stories.

