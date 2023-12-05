Makhadzi set social media abuzz with a viral video showcasing her provocative dance moves with a fan

The now-viral video depicts Makhadzi's energetic stage presence and alluring dance routine

Social media reactions ranged from humour to admiration, with users joking about the fan's enthusiastic participation

Makhadzi is about to make South African men attend her shows. The star recently had social media in a frenzy when a video from her show went viral.

Makhadzi’s steamy dance moves with a fan gets the internet buzzing. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi's spicy dance with a fan goes viral

The queen of Limpopo music, Makhadzi is the star she thinks she is. The award-winning singer who has been hailed for her energetic performances on stage seems to have taken things up a notch.

A video making the rounds on social media shared by a user with the handle @Zikamnyamane shows the star bringing a fan, only identified as Vusi to the stage and dancing with her. The Ghanama hitmaker wowed fans with her provocative dance moves with the fan. The caption of the video read:

"Makhadzi will have niggas queuing for her shows "

Makhadzi's raunchy dance moves wow fans

Social media users were divided after watching the video. Many said they now want to go to Makhadzi's shows. However, some social media users said the star was doing too much and if the situation was reversed, people would say it's abuse.

@mphokeo said:

"This serenading is insane, Usher has multiplied"

@NyakaneTisetso wrote:

"Bro had a choice, instead, he chose to be single . I’m sure he will be telling her girlfriend he didn’t have a choice."

@KS_Nicholson commented:

"He’ll forever be grateful for buying that ticket."

@FlendMy added:

"Bluetooth was ready to pair before the song start Mavusana must become the face of mpesu"

@MkhontoSamkelo noted:

"@senzomtc bro, I'm buying tickets for us makne show ngalapho, hit me up.".

Makhadzi bags CMH Ford Hatfield ambassador deal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has revealed her new partnership with CMH Ford Hatfield. The SAMA award-winning singer said she used to worry about travelling to shows in bad weather conditions, but all her troubles are now behind her after bagging a big-body Ford Ranger Wildtrack.

Fans rallied to congratulate Khadzi on the brand deal, saying she's an inspiration.

