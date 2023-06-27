This young one had followers on his mom's TikTok account going crazy about his fire dance moves

The dancing sensation participated in the #yey challenge, where he got his audience dancing on the edge of their seats

Commenters couldn't help but stan the boy, many declaring the challenge to be closed

This little man leaves TikTok amazed with his rendition of the #yey challenge. Images: @jaaabu0.

Source: TikTok

This stylish boy crushed Tik Tok's #yey challenge so hard that users declared the challenge closed.

TikTok dancer leaves tongues wagging

This was after his mother @jaaabu0 captioned his dancing in the video below with the question: "Should we close the challenge or what?" This is how they responded to the video that received 2.7 million views:

@Mbalenhle advised:

"His parents better not sleep on his talent please, dance school is a must. He is very talented "

@Mzala said:

"he nailed it "

@Yolanda declared the challenge closed:

"Challenge closed "

@tshegomogau was shocked:

"Haaa, this kid tjooo ❤️"

@anelle was swept off her feet:

"Talented person ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@~SF CREW~ fell in love:

"I love his energy."

@steambhekinkosi said:

"Yes wena boy."

A regular dancing sensation

The boy referred to as #Jerry by his mother, is no stranger to TikTok dancing challenges, where he always stuns his audience with amazing dance moves. This particular video clocked over 200K likes.

Another dancer who attracts dancing challenge likes is Pretoria High School for Girls teacher Mrs Bullock, who went viral for crushing the #Robot booi challenge, IOL reported.

Mother and daughter duet attempt the #yey challenge

In another Briefly News report, this young lady got her mother to join her in the challenge. The duo amazed Mzansi with their synchronised and energetic routine.

Viewers were impressed by their looks so much that they kept questioning who the mother was between the two women. Many online users have praised them for their talent and the bond they share as a family.

These are some of the compliments they received:

@Lilly commented:

"Your mom is a vibe. I wish my mom was like her..."

@mpho called herself to order:

"Now I don't have an excuse."

@NonhlanhlaLwandile sweetly affirmed:

"This will be me and my baby in a few years."

