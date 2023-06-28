A happy parent hopped on the Mnike challenge in a TikTok video where he swung his little child to the beat of Tyler ICU's track

The man showed that age is nothing but a number with his killer moves that belong in the groove

South Africans jokingly took him to task while enjoying the hilarious clip, some saying their baby daddies pull the same antics

A dad and his baby got on the Mnike Challenge in a TikTok where he danced and swung his baby playfully.

Source: Getty Images

The Mnike challenge has taken the globe by storm; even parents do it with their children who can hardly walk!

A cheerful parent did the Mnike challenge while holding his infant child and swinging him, and netizens playfully took him to task for disturbing the baby.

Father and his baba do TikTok dance challenge

@sfiso_k5 made his baby move with the rhythm of the popular track by Tyler ICU and Tumelo_ZA.

The post was captioned:

"Baby ngiyacolisa nami angazi bengenzani."

Daddy seems to be having the time of his life while doing the Mnike Challenge and showing that he still has slick and fancy moves at his age.

Mnike belongs to the Amapiano genre, which has reached the international stage.

Watch the video here:

Social media point wag playful finger at him

Netizens jokingly took Pops to task for disturbing his bundle of joy's peaceful sleep with the Mnike challenge.

Gleedams laughed and playfully warned the father. She said:

"Yoh, some are struggling to have kids, while others play dangerous games with kids. Wow!"

Brown Eyes thought it wasn't a real baby. She commented:

"For a second, I thought he was holding a toy, haibo kante it's a real baby."

Florencegaddi believed that the baby might have been enjoying it. She remarked:

"I'm sure he was laughing. These babies like risks."

Grace Nxumalo pointed out that her husband also does such things. She added:

"So my husband is not the only one who does this."

Ceeyah also related to Grace Nxumalo.

"My baby daddy would do this bese aphontse phezulu, my heart that time!"

Little girl impresses netizens with Mnike challenge

In a similar article, an adorable little girl killed the Mnike challenge and got 1.9 million views on TikTok.

The mother posted her daughter, who did the challenge to the Amapiano track.

Social media celebrated how talented the little girl was.

