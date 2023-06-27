A dedicated father got his hands dirty in a TikTok video where he fetched his two daughters after they were caught being naughty

The little angels are not happy with being removed from the crime scene, but Daddy wouldn't have it

Social media is in awe at their confidence, commenting on how bravely they walked away in anger

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A dedicated dad caught his adorable children in the act of being naughty in a hilarious TikTok video. Image: @ollismusletladim

Source: TikTok

Kids can be a handful, and a man shared just how handful his kids are in a clip that has them covered in dirt and naughtiness!

Muscle man catches kids in neighbour's house in funny vid

Timtokkers were thoroughly entertained by @ollismusletladim's TikTok post of him carrying his cute daughters out of the naughty zone.

In the clip, the muscular man grins while carrying his youngest daughter out of a neighbour's yard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She seems covered in a white powdery substance that could be cement, and while she is set down, she seems displeased with being taken away from her fun.

The doting father, @ollismuletladim, walks her and her older sister, covered with the white powdery substance, across the road to their home.

At the end of a clip, another child who is also covered in white is pulled away by his parent!

Hillarious comments filled the comment section, with netizens coming up with all sorts of side-splitting jabs about the siblings that were caught being children.

Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh at kids' bravado

Liteboho Thanksgivin pointed out that bumping into them at night would surely terrify anyone. She said:

"Iyoh, imagine coming across them at night."

Khanyisa_Bree pegged the young one to be the pack leader.

"This little one ke leader o bona fela ka walk."

User4087727676018 pointed out that the ring leader was not happy with being busted. She added:

"umsolwa akekho happy ngaledisturbance eniyenzile."

Roxette Nhlamu Nwa'Chauke applauded the leadership of the little girl.

"The conquerer, the champion, the lion is here!"

Lizzyvilakazi laughed at the confident walk. She said:

"Le walk says 'how dare you disturb us'!"

Siblings caught by mom with lotion all over bodies

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two mischievous little joy bundles were busted in the act.

The TikTokker's video showed her little cherubs covered in a lotion they had put on their entire body.

This was because she took their phone away, and they considered this some form of payback.

Mzansi applauded the kids' reasoning capacity at such a young age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News