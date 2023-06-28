An attentive child may have saved her home from burning down as her family tried to keep the cold at bay

One TikTok video shows how the kid who was playing quickly realised that danger was close as she had fun

People were fascinated to see how the child did not hesitate to act when she saw how much danger everyone in the house was

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A child's parent was thankful that the little one was around. The child did the most to save her family home from a possible fire.

TikTok video of a child saving a house from a fire hazard amazed people. Image: @peggynosipho5

Source: TikTok

The video of the child spotting the fire hazard had over 7 000 likes. Peeps thought the daughter deserved a big reward for acting decisively.

Daughter saves house from burning down due to fire hazard

A TikTok video by @peggynosipho5 showed the moment her child was a hero. The bright child pulled a heater away when she noticed that it was about set their furniture ablaze. Even this child's mom admitted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I don't know what could have happened if my daughter didn't remove the heater."

Watch the video below:

Mzandi applauds child for saving family home

Many people enjoy seeing smart children. Online users commented, singing the daughter's praises. Read their comments below:

Nenekazi Mzozo commented:

"These little ones should never be left alone for a minute, ever!"

ig_kele08 added:

"Not Boyza leaving like nothing happened."

Mama kaGirls wrote:

"She's so smart."

Boitumelo Makhubalo said:

"Hug that child and thank her."

Apple… said:

"Poor, mommy you can see she’s defeated."

Toobserve&settherecordstraight applauded:

"Smart girl.. At least she removed it before calling you."

Itzzzz_kt1 was curious

"Can we see how the couch looks."

3-year-old writes tomato, including 6 more words and numbers, SA impressed

Briefly News previously reported that one young child's smarts were all the rave of TikTok. Proud parents showcased their child's impressive literacy skills.

The video of the enthusiastic baby boy received over 70 000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people who were amazed by the child's abilities.

Two proud parents, who have a joint TikTok page named @florry39, showcased their son's ability to write different words. Words including "tomato," his name, "apple," and the number "1 000."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News