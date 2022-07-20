Nicholas Bostic was making his pizza delivery drive some minutes past midnight when he saw the burning house in Indiana

Without hesitation, he rushed into the smoke-filled house, engulfed in flames and rescued five children from it

The pizza delivery guy got severe injuries on his arm after he got a deep cut while rescuing the kids

Nicholas Bostic, a pizza delivery man, has proven he is a hero after he rescued five children from a burning house in Indiana.

Nicholas Bostic, a pizza delivery driver, rescued five people aged between six and 18 years from a burning house in Indiana. Photo: WKDQ, eatthis.com

Hero pizza delivery driver

The 25-year-old rivalled Marvel superhero when he put his life on the line to save the lives of the children and in the process got severe injuries.

In a video that has gone viral, Bostic received urgent medical attention on site after fire and rescue officials arrived to put out the blaze.

According to TMZ, the pizza delivery guy was driving along a street in Lafayette, Indiana some minutes past midnight when he saw the ill-fated house engulfed in flames.

As the fire trucks had not arrived, Bostic jumped into action and pulled out his heroic act, yelling, and asking if there was anyone trapped inside.

See the video below:

Bostic is reported to have walked through the house filled with choking smoke and made his way upstairs, where he found 4 kids aged between 1 to 18 as they slept

As he was outside, Bostic was told there was a 6-year-old who was still trapped inside and without hesitation rushed in to save the child.

The post attracted comments from internet users and below are some of their reactions:

@iconic.olive wrote:

"A true hero!! Thank you so much for putting these children above your own safety. I hope you have a speedy recovery and that all are okay after such a traumatic event."

@ccsobul wrote:

"All he cared about was if that baby was okay. My gosh, thanks for helping me believe in people, sir."

@biancaalicia_ wrote:

"Bless this man with all the blessings life can offer."

