A young man from a small town called Barberton, Mpumalanga was inspired by his difficult upbringing to help touch the lives of many young South Africans

Maxwell Mbuso Magagula lost his parents at a young age and had to spend most of his youth hustling to make ends meet

When life started looking up for him, he was moved to help others following behind him pursue their purpose by founding HavenHub, a youth empowerment campaign

To live a life that impacts South Africa’s youth to go for more, realise their dreams, and make our country better. This is the vision and drive of Maxwell Mbuso Magagula who is the founder of HavenHub, a youth empowerment campaign.

The 26-year-old from a small town called Barberton in Mpumalanga, believes in empowering the youth so much, that while he had little, he still dedicated his time and resources to building a 2-room building to run his youth centre.

Haven Hub founder, Maxwell Magagula shared that he is driven to help young people discover their talents and purpose. Image: Maxwell Magagula/Supplied

Maxwell’s childhood

Maxwell grew up with his elder brother, Thabiso Magagula after the passing of their mother.

“Living with my father wasn't an option so we resided at my late mother's house. Being without parental guidance we were forced to rely on the streets of Barberton in search of a better living. Fortunately, we hustled as garden boys, and through that, I was able to put myself through school,” he shared.

Maxwell describes that time of his life as a very hard one as they were without parents at a young age and had to figure out life on their own all the while roaming the streets of Barberton trying to survive by any means necessary.

Shortly after matric, Maxwell landed himself a learnership at Siyafunda Artisian and it was there that he learned boiler-making and fitting. He later got a piece job at a construction company as a general assistant.

It was shortly after that, that he had a vision to help young people like himself make it too.

“With the help of my colleague and I decided to embark on the journey of helping the youth, which continues today.”

Building HavenHub

Through his hustling and being disciplined enough to save as much money as he could, Maxwell was able to save up enough coins to build himself a two-room building – having previously lived in a shack.

“Through a collection from all my piece jobs, including G.A and being a garden boy – these savings made up a huge contribution towards converting the two room into a decent school centre. I used the very place my mother left my brother and me to help improve society,” shared Maxwell who added that the centre is situated at ext 15 stand no. 8332 in Barberton.

The work Maxwell does

Maxwell does various activities with the many youngsters who enter the HavenHub doors, from assistance with homework to skills and talent development.

“We remind youth of the purpose and spirit of leadership that is within themselves given to them by God in ways that mould them. We help them strive for excellence and achieve their goals in life.

“Whatever their interests may be, we try to accommodate each and every one of them respectively and help them grow in those respective interests they choose to take.”

How he keeps HavenHub doors open

Although he hopes to expand HavenHub, Maxwell shared that finances and sufficient resources prove a major challenge for his organisation as any charity would encounter.

“For now the support I'm receiving is solely from parents who see the good we're trying to bring to society. These parents give the little they have to help us help young people.

“This goes a long way in helping run our feeding schemes for kids who are less fortunate as we understand that a child is unable to function at their full capacity on an empty stomach.”

Maxwell expressed that the organisation is in need of financial donations in order to expand its movement, spreading not only life tools for the youth but also God's word.

Maxwell’s calling in life

The young man said he not only loves helping people but that it is also his calling in life.

“It brings me joy to be able to assist a person in need even if that means taking all I have. At the end of the day, it’s not about me but the people. I strongly believe I was born to help people cross so they can do better. Their SUCCESS is my SUCCESS. True Leaders, don't seek for power, they empower the people to be greater than them.,” shared a passionate Maxwell.

He advises the youth to not allow their predicament to define them and to always believe in themselves.

