A grateful young man took to social media to share a heartfelt reflection on how far he has come in life

@KabeloMphelo expressed his pride in graduating from Wits University after it had felt like a farfetched dream for him growing up

South African social media users were elated for the focused graduate, who comes from a small village in Limpopo

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Growing up as a boy from a small village in Limpopo, a determined young man did not allow his circumstances to define his journey to success.

Twitter user @KabeloMphelo took to the bluebird app to share his joy and gratitude as he reflected on his uncomfortable journey leading up to his graduation from Wits University.

A focused man reflected on how far he had come to make his dreams a reality. Image: @KabeloMphelo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In a heartfelt tweet he wrote:

“6 years ago I believed I will never make it out of Wits University. I was just a boy from Ga Raphahlelo Village outside Modjadjiskloof in Limpopo whose dream was to study at Wits. Coming from a disadvantaged background, I never believed that I would make it. But look at me today.”

His personal testimony brought a sense of joy and inspiration among Mzansi netizens who gathered in the comments to congratulate him on his commendable achievement and grit despite coming from a disadvantaged background.

@mnisiwemvula_xx commented:

“This is so beautiful. Now every kid from Ga Raphahlelo knows that it is indeed possible. Congrats.”

@cheppie6 replied:

“Blackman, everything is possible. Congratulations.”

@SemionYudkovic wrote:

“Congratulations are in order and now, you need to go back and inspire and motivate youth from that area that they can do better and follow your footsteps, lead by example and show them the way. Yes, you stay in Gauteng but at home, they need you the most. Congratulations.”

@Tshikani said:

“Congratulations. Your circumstances never define who you can be. You have achieved that. What an inspiration you made my day.”

Man celebrates becoming 3rd law graduate in his family

In another story, Briefly News reported that a hard-working young man, Valence Jnr Kuch proudly shared his delight upon becoming the third law graduate in his family.

Unisa LLB graduate, Valence posted a few snaps of himself looking dapper in a fitted suit while holding his graduation hood and cap.

Speaking to Briefly News the Johannesburg resident shared that both his father, Dr Kucherera who holds a PhD in Education, and his brother, Victor Kucherera also obtained their law degree from Unisa.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News