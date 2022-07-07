Choosing to study Law is a rather popular choice in South Africa and one gent became the third lawyer in his family recently

Twitter user Valence Jnr Kuch (@Vee_Jnrr) posted a few snaps of himself looking dapper in a fitted suit while holding his graduation hood and cap

Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, the LLB graduate said that they have a shared dream of one day opening a family owned law firm

A hard working young man, Valence Jnr Kuch proudly shared his delight upon becoming the third law graduate in his family.

After burning the midnight oil studying for your exams and going through the most to complete all your assignments - graduating with your hard earned degree is a rewarding experience that is quite hard to truly express in words.

Unisa LLB graduate, Valence posted a few snaps of himself looking dapper in a fitted suit while holding his graduation hood and cap, which he captioned:

“Added a 3rd Law graduate in the family today.”

Speaking to Briefly News the Johannesburg resident shared that both his father, Dr Kucherera who holds a PhD in Education, and his brother, Victor Kucherera also obtained their law degree from Unisa.

Valence admits that they played a vital role in him choosing to study law as all three of them share a dream to open their own law firm as a family.

"Not many can boast about having 3 lawyers in one family. I am oozing with jubilation. Considering the ups and downs, I can only enjoy the moment. I am happy," said a proud Valence.

Elated about his major milestone and academic achievement, his online friends flooded his post with lovely congratulatory messages.

@akreana_ reacted:

“Congratulations☺️❤️.”

@PhookoSesedi responded:

“It had to be done heartiest congratulations on your achievement .”

@givenchybru replied:

"My boy, what a journey this was... I'm extremely proud of you for coming out on top."

@Alex99068239 reacted:

“Congratulations babes.”

@TasiyanaN commented:

“YOU DESERVE IT.”

@giodidthat said:

“This is amazing, congratulations ❤️.”

@ogeltak_ wrote:

“Pupupupuuuuuuuuu congratulations Val. Well done maan.”

