One man had a hilarious idea when he shared some seemingly good news about his making his car's last payment

Much to netizen's amusement, the man explained how he managed to make his last car payment as his own decision

The man struck a chord with many who could relate to his financial struggles as many lamented the expense of being a car owner

One twitter user @ykmaj6 took to their social media to share news about making a final car payment. The netizen omitted one important factor, how much they still owe.

Car payments can be quite expensive, and one man shared how he made his final payment while still owing, which earned some laughs from netizens. Image: Getty Images / SIimon Maina/AFP/Hispanolistic

Source: Getty Images

Many jumped the gun to congratulate him, but it turns out that the Twitter user had a surprising detail. Netizens did not expect the tweet to veer off in another direction.

Netizens crack up at man's plan to make last car payment

In the tweet,@ykmaj6 tweeted that by saying it is his last car payment, it is not because he is finished. He is merely making a decision to stop.

Many who are in the same boat with their car payments were in stitches. Netizens could only relate to the tweet as many shared their financial woes.

@jamoneyc commented:

"Yoh gang I feel you I lost 3 brand new whips and still managed to get a 4fourth!"

@nadz_complexity wrote:

"Lmao I’m in tears. I’m always paying outright when it comes to cars. You can’t trap me in a 17 plate for 6 years please."

@VendaVendor wrote:

"This is the spirit! Take ownership of your money!"

Others were concerned about car repossessions that will ensue if they follow through on the plan.

@probablybekah commented:

"My bank did not like when i followed through on this joke."

