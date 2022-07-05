A gorgeous mother of two bought herself a stunning Mercedes-Benz, which she flashed on social media

Twitter user @gugu_p cannot get over the fact that this black beast is hers; it still feels like a dream some days

People flooded the comment section with words of congratulations for the stunner and her drool-worthy whip

Nothing quite like a beast of a German machine to get the blood pumping. A stunner is the proud owner of a beautiful black Mercedes-Benz and took to social media to show her baby off. People had to take a moment of silence for its perfection.

Twitter user @gugu_p cannot get enough of her gorgeous new Merc, she claims that the smell drives her cray! Image: Twitter / @gugu_p

Owning your own whip, be it a skadonk or a supercar, comes with a freedom that nothing compares to. This woman is lucky to have such a gorgeous work of art as her wheels.

Twitter user @gugu_p took to social media with a few majestic pictures of her new Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA, letting the people know that there is nothing that comes close to her new ride. Sis is in love!

“The smell of my new car... Gets me giddy every time I step into my beast”

Social media peeps wipe the drool from their faces and take to the comment section

This car is on fire! People flooded the comment section, drooling over the good sis’ jaw-dropping whip while congratulating her. Guuurl, you are all kinds of lucky.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@lungy_Madonsela said:

“Nice to see a black girl winning!”

@Sandile85122984 said:

“Congrats take care of each other. Just lost mine yesterday in accident, write-off.”

@moshibudi_ said:

“Beautiful! Congratulations!”

@IAmBenedict_ said:

