A lady took to social media to share her photo dump for the month of June and sparked quite a few reactions

Twitter user @TheLioness_R posted highlights of a fun day out, a flirty message from an admirer, the purchase of her new car and a full tank of petrol

South African social media users took to the comments to share jokes about her ability to afford that much fuel

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One Mzansi stunner had netizens quite impressed with her June photo dump, which featured a flex that many envied.

Photo dumps are often a compilation of key highlights from the month in the form of photos. For Twitter user @TheLioness_R hers included a fun day out, a flirty message from an admirer, the purchase of her new car and a full tank of petrol.

Saffas were charmed by a lady's beauty and ability to afford a full tank of fuel. Image: @TheLioness_R/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@TheLioness_R's cyber friends were not only charmed by her beauty, but also amazed by her full tank in the current economy where the price of fuel is exorbitant and may increase even further.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens shared funny and sweet reactions to the tweet:

@MaxThoughtz shared:

“Frame 4 ♥️ No feeling like it, yho.”

@SiphectacularM remarked:

“Congratulations once again Miss Retha.”

@thobie4me wrote:

“F1, you’re so beautiful ❤️”

@MasoyaSiya replied:

“Calling “The Hawks” on you … How dare you have a full tank of fuel in this economy. Congratulations on the new whip ❤️”

@matubem said:

“Congratulations on your new baby.”

Gorgeous woman beams as she collects her new whip

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a boujee babe got herself a brand new whip and she couldn’t have been more excited. Getting her own wheels meant freedom that the good sis had been longing for.

Cars come with a lot of responsibility, but that does not worry the babe. She is ready for the traffic, oil changes, and even the heart-dropping petrol price.

Twitter user @TheLioness_R took to social media to share some cute pictures of her new car. The good sis looked like a total flame, complimenting her new baby just perfectly.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News