“Police Don’t Get Paid Enough”: SA Watches TikTok Video of SAPS Cop’s Busy Day

A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer intrigued local social media users when he shared a video showing a day in his life. The clip gave citizens a glimpse of what the members in blue face on a daily basis.

Daliwonga Yawa, who boasts over 34 000 followers on his TikTok account, told Briefly News that he would describe a typical day on the job as "simply unpredictable."

In the clip, the young officer is seen handling his weapon, driving around with his partner to spot and stop crime, making numerous arrests, and having necessary lunch breaks.

Daliwonga shared with Briefly News that working in law enforcement wasn't a job he chose but rather a calling.

"I did not want to be a cop. This career path chose me."

When asked how he balances his personal life with the demanding nature of his work, he replied:

"It’s a natural balance, I would say. My lifestyle and habits adapted to both the difficulties and joys that come with the job."

An overview of SAPS duties

According to the National Government of South Africa, the Department of Police's mission is to investigate crimes, and prevent and combat anything that may threaten the safety and security of the community.

The Department's website also explains that its strategic outcome-oriented goals include:

Providing police services and ensuring safer communities and less serious, contact, and trio crimes.

Increasing activities to combat and prevent border crime.

Increasing the percentage of trial-ready case dockets for serious, contact, and trio crimes.

Increasing detection rate for serious, contact, and trio crimes, including crimes against children and women.

Increasing the conviction rates of serious, contact, and trio crimes.

Enhancing African Agenda and sustainable development by deploying members according to the Cabinet.

Improving service delivery and accessibility by bringing SAPS service points closer to the communities.

SAPS cop's day intrigues SA

Many local members of the online community made their way to the police officer's comment section to share how much the video entertained them. One person even joked that they would cancel their Netflix subscription as they found the young man's content better than what the streaming service provided.

@true.lootlove, who was one of many who watched the clip, stated:

"Police don’t get paid enough. This is so much."

According to a SAPS document, constables might earn over R220 000 per annum, sergeants could potentially earn R280 000 per annum, while waarant officers might take home over R350 000 per annum.

@smguru52 asked with a laugh:

"Wait, police cars don't have digital systems with access to necessary information, just radios?"

@nobathsundays added in the comment section:

"Weapon handling on that pistol... Anxiety."

The cop responded to the TikTok user:

"I had to compromise the positioning of my left hand because I was injured and always want to silently slide it forward."

An interested @noroza_01 wrote:

"The police need to have bodycams."

@bhftguyfguh couldn't believe what they had seen, writing:

"Do you guys actually work? Wow, I’m surprised."

Having seen other videos with the same content Daliwonga posted, @nashforthebabies shared with a laugh:

"I live for your vlogs."

