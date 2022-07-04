A heartwarming video of a baby girl showing the purest level of love for her momma has stolen hearts

Twitter user @Zee_mazibuko is the proud aunty of the gorgeous girl who cried when her mother received her new car

Seeing the pure emotions felt by the little girl had many feeling all the feels, remembering what true blessings kids are

The pure and innocent love of a child is priceless. A little girl went with her mother to pick up her new whip and was overcome with emotion. The moment gave many a heavy case of the feels.

Twitter user @Zee_mazibuko heart smelted when she watched her niece cry as her mom got her new whip. Image: Twitter / @Zee_mazibuko

When a child loves, smiles and even cries, it generally comes from the purest of intentions. This tiny princess reminded us all of what it means for someone to be truly happy for your happiness.

Twitter user @Zee_mazibuko shared a heartwarming video of her niece reacting to her mom getting a gorgeous new car. The sweet little girl was hit with emotion and started to cry out of pure happiness for her momma. There is no questioning the pure love and joy portrayed in this beautiful clip. Priceless!

“Not my niece’s reaction to her mom’s new car ”

People try pull themselves together before taking to the comment section

Is someone cutting onions?! What a beautiful moment that left many feeling all the feels. Children are such blessings and we can learn a lot from their innocence.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@miss_fine_wine said:

“It’s safe to say, it’s her car ❤️”

@NoKuThuLa_9 said:

“So adorable and cute she’s making me cry as well ”

@TafadzwaNicole said:

“Kids are just so precious and so pure.”

@KatlegoEphraim2 said:

