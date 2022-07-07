A story of a man who went from being an aircraft cleaner to a pilot has left the people of Mzansi bursting with pride

Twitter user @MsNtfulini shared the inspiring story on social media along with some pictures of the main man

People congratulated the man for being an example of how you are in charge of the direction of your future

The people of Mzansi love nothing more than to see a humble person leveling up. A man went from being an aircraft cleaner to a pilot, and his story has inspired many.

It might have taken him 24 years, but he did not give up and made sure his dreams became a reality. Image: Getty Images

With a little hard work and self-belief, anything is possible. Seeing stories like this reminds us that we are not bound by our circumstances. If this man can become a pilot, you can do anything!

Twitter user @MsNtfulini shared pictures of the proud pilot, sharing how he worked 24 long and hard years to make this dream a reality. My guy, what a wow, congratulations!

“An aircraft cleaner becomes a pilot after 24 years of hard work. The key to success is your determination and perseverance.”

The people of Mzansi take their hat off to the hardworking man

It just shows that hard work always pays off. People took to the comment section to congratulate the man on this amazing achievement and to thank the person for sharing the touching story.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ntsime_manyane said:

“What a motivational story I am so happy for this man.”

@Matema_ said:

“Never give on your dreams ”

@DONRUDdonrud said:

“Wow great, experience is the greatest teacher ”

@PJena101 said:

From cleaner to manager: Man thanks God for his amazing career growth

In related news, Briefly News reported that a young, determined man celebratied his promotion to a managerial position at an Ackerman's store, where he first started off as a cleaner.

Writing on Twitter, Brian Mbonani thanked God for his achievement, Briefly News learned.

He wrote, "From being a cleaner to DCM. God is amazing." His inspiring tweet has gone viral, racking up a massive 10,800 likes and 1,600 retweets so far.

In a subsequent tweet, Brian revealed that the store he works for is located in Prospecton, near Isipingo Beach in KwaZulu-Natal.

